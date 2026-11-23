Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
IDF says sirens that sounded in 2 Lebanon border communities were false alarms
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The military says the sirens that sounded in two Lebanon border communities this morning were false alarms.
The alerts in Even Menahem and Shtula were activated due to a “false identification,” the IDF says.
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