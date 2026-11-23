Alice Huang, the Chinese woman at the heart of Nvidia’s NVDA.O recent scandal, kept in contact with an official from China’s top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with former CEO Jensen Huang, the New York Times reports.

Alice Huang was in touch with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the report says, citing people with knowledge of intelligence reports that describe the encounters.

A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declines to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington do not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters has not been able to reach Alice Huang for comment.

Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an important Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions in Nvidia chip sales.

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns it smuggled Nvidia’s advanced AI chips to China.

The Times report comes as US officials have cast doubt on initial suggestions that Alice Huang was a spy, as the newspaper reported last month.

That October 29 article touched off a scandal that led to Jensen Huang’s resignation two weeks later and a steep drop in Nvidia’s stock price.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China.