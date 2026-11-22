A bloodied Palestinian man is filmed writhing in pain on the floor of his home with his hands zip-tied behind his back after the IDF allegedly raided his home in the northern West Bank village of Yabed on Sunday night.

The man is identified as Nour Harzallah, who Palestinian media claims was beaten by soldiers during the house raid.

The IDF has not responded to requests for comment on why soldiers allegedly deemed it necessary to zip-tie Harzallah in the first place or why troops left him tied up if there were no grounds to arrest him during the raid.

https://x.com/ShehabAgency/status/2124594662426247598