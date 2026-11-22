US President Donald Trump says Iran has been emboldened by the Democratic Party’s sweeping victories in the midterm elections earlier this month.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump claims he predicted Tehran would “grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred.”
“Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year,” he continues. “Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage.”
Trump claimed in September that the Iran war would end quickly after the midterms.
He says “Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!”
“Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the oil price up as long as possible and, since the election, the oil price has dropped by a record level,” he says.
“Too bad the voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole election was very strange,” he says, casting doubt on the election results without providing evidence to justify the qualm.
“In the end, America will win!” Trump concludes.
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