Houthi media says a Saudi attack has killed four people and wounded 18 in Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida.

The Iran-backed fighters, who control large swaths of Yemen, including Hodeida, are battling a Saudi-led coalition that backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The strike targeted a building belonging to Yemen’s Public Telecommunications Corporation, the Houthis’ Almasirah television channel writes on X.

Riyadh does not immediately comment on the report.