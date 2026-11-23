Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Houthi media says four dead in Saudi attack
Houthi media says a Saudi attack has killed four people and wounded 18 in Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida.
The Iran-backed fighters, who control large swaths of Yemen, including Hodeida, are battling a Saudi-led coalition that backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The strike targeted a building belonging to Yemen’s Public Telecommunications Corporation, the Houthis’ Almasirah television channel writes on X.
Riyadh does not immediately comment on the report.
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