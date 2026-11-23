Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
UN condemns drone attacks off Libya coast, urges investigation
The United Nations expresses “serious concern” over drone attacks on two ships off Benghazi in Libya.
The UN mission in Libya “expresses serious concern over the attacks carried out at Benghazi Seaport and off the city’s coast on Sunday,” it writes on X, calling for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.”
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