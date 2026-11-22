Israel’s flagship carrier El Al said Sunday that it would resume direct flight service to Morocco on December 21 for the first time since October 2023, when the Hamas-led onslaught in southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza.

Following approval from Israeli security authorities, El Al will operate two weekly flights to Marrakech. Round-trip fares start at $599 for a Lite ticket, which includes a carry-on trolley and a backpack, the airline said.

Israeli charter carrier Arkia also announced on Friday that it would resume direct flights to Marrakech on January 4, while a third Israeli airline, Israir, has yet to officially announce the expected return of its Marrakech route.

El Al, Arkia and Israir had suspended flights to Morocco amid aviation security directives connected to the Gaza war.

Israir and Arkia resumed flights to Marrakech in August and September of this year, respectively, but suspended the route pending clarification of new security directives following the attempted hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates on September 30.

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El Al’s Sun D’or subsidiary, which was planning to resume its Marrakech route on November 16, halted ticket sales after the flybudai hijacking, in which an Islamist Omani copilot attacked the Indian captain and tried to crash the plane but was thwarted by the captain and Israeli passengers.

Direct flights between Israel and Morocco became available after the two countries normalized relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Morocco became a hot destination for Israelis, many of whom have Moroccan Jewish heritage, but demand dried up virtually overnight after the October 7 attack.

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According to Moroccan Tourism Ministry estimates, as many as 200,000 Israelis visited Morocco in the year before the attack.

Zev Stub and Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.