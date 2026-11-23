Lebanon’s prime minister condemned the Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic-language spokeswoman on Sunday for visiting a school in the country’s south, where the Israeli military has been holding vast swaths of territory to prevent Hezbollah entrenchment.

The spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, revealed in a post on X that she had recently visited a school in a Christian village in southern Lebanon and met with schoolchildren there.

In a video published to commemorate Lebanon’s independence day, Waweya shared photos from her visit to the school in the village of Debel, within the IDF’s southern Lebanon buffer zone.

“During my recent visit to southern Lebanon, I saw the beauty of the land, but even more beautiful was the hope in the children’s eyes and their simple dreams of a safe future and better days,” she said.

Debel, like several other Christian communities in southern Lebanon, had not been ordered by Israel to evacuate amid the fighting against Hezbollah.

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Responding to the video, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the visit in a statement quoted by Lebanon’s National News Agency.

#لبنان الأرز، لبنان #فيروز والرحابنة، لبنان الجبال والقرى الحلوة، لبنان اللي غنّتله فيروز بحبك يا لبنان…وطن بيستاهل السلام والأمان والحياة. بزيارتي الأخيرة لجنوب لبنان، شفت جمال الأرض، بس الأجمل كان الأمل بعيون الأطفال، وأحلامهن البسيطة بمستقبل آمن وأيام أحلى. Advertisement بعيد الاستقلال،… pic.twitter.com/fKntXm3uAZ — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) November 22, 2026

“The use of students in a military and propaganda display constitutes a violation of the sanctity of schools and children’s rights,” he charged.

“An occupying force has no right to exploit our children to improve the image of its occupation or impose its dominance on our people in the south,” he added.

Hassan Murad, a Lebanese lawmaker who heads a parliamentary education committee, said the visit “constitutes a blatant assault on Lebanese sovereignty and a flagrant violation of the sanctity of educational institutions, crossing all national, humanitarian and ethical red lines.”

“Lebanese public schools are not open territory, and our children are not media material for the Israeli military to use. Those who attack our land and destroy our homes and schools cannot become guests in our children’s classrooms, nor present themselves as guardians of childhood and education,” he said, according to the National News Agency.

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Murad also called on the Lebanese government to “act immediately to verify what happened and the circumstances surrounding it, determine how the visit took place and which parties permitted or facilitated it, establish responsibility and take the necessary legal and administrative measures.”

In response to a request for comment on the reason for the visit and what Waweya discussed with the schoolchildren, the military said the incident was under review.