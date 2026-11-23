Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
South Korea defends anti-piracy unit’s deployment in Gulf of Aden, denies it’s indirect military participation in war
South Korean Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul says that a motion to extend the deployment of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit in the Gulf of Aden does not amount to involvement in the US-Israeli war on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
The minister tells lawmakers that the deployment is not indirect military participation in the conflict, adding that piracy activity in the area has more than tripled from a year earlier and that the mission’s purpose is to protect South Korean ships and citizens using the maritime route.
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