Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
Report: Likud demanded exclusion of Bennett’s B’Yachad from unity talks in apparent move to sow divisions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party demanded that former prime minister MK Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party was excluded from the talks on a potential unity government yesterday, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
B’Yaxhad sent representatives to last week’s Yashar-Likud talks.
The outlet says that MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party provided B’Yachad with a full update at the conclusion of the discussions.
The report says that the Eisenkot-led bloc believes that Likud is aiming to sow divisions between its political rivals.
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