Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party demanded that former prime minister MK Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party was excluded from the talks on a potential unity government yesterday, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

B’Yaxhad sent representatives to last week’s Yashar-Likud talks.

The outlet says that MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party provided B’Yachad with a full update at the conclusion of the discussions.

The report says that the Eisenkot-led bloc believes that Likud is aiming to sow divisions between its political rivals.