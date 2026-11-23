Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
Golan: ‘It’s time to stop the sham talks with Likud, and form a government’
The Democrats leader Yair Golan slams the unity talks between MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, saying they are a “sham” and the time has come to form a coalition.
“Good morning. It’s time to stop the sham talks with Likud and form a government. All it takes is courage. Let’s do it,” Golan writes on X.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Report: Likud demanded exclusion of Bennett’s B’Yachad from unity talks in apparent move to sow divisions
- South Korea defends anti-piracy unit’s deployment in Gulf of Aden, denies it’s indirect military participation in war
- IDF says sirens that sounded in 2 Lebanon border communities were false alarms
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here