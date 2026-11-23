Heba, a 20-month-old girl from Syria, who received a second life-saving heart procedure at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital in Wolfson Medical Center last week, is now back home in Syria.

The operation was performed by Save a Child’s Heart surgeons nine months after her first emergency heart surgery at the hospital.

Heba suffers from coarctation of the aorta, a narrowing of the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Save a Child’s Heart and Israeli Flying Aid will continue to work together to get her the medication she needs.

For her family’s safety, Heba’s mother, Carmela, had to keep their destination secret. She traveled with Heba and a relative from inside Syria toward the Israeli border. Israeli Flying Aid helped arrange safe passage to Israel.

“Providing life-saving treatment is only the first step,” Dr. Alona Raucher Sternfeld, the hospital’s director of pediatric cardiology, says in a statement. “Following up with our patients is equally important to give her the best possible chance for a healthy future.”