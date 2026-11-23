B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett condemns what he calls “despicable Jewish terrorism,” after settlers apparently set fire to homes and vehicles in several West Bank villages yesterday.

“Jewish terrorism is completely contrary to the moral values of Judaism,” Bennett says in a statement. “It also causes enormous damage to the State of Israel and poses the greatest threat to the future of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria,” he adds, referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.

Bennett calls the violence “yet another resounding failure of the outgoing government,” saying a small group of violent rioters is tarnishing the name of the “hundreds of thousands of good, law-abiding citizens who contribute greatly to the country.”

He accuses the government of turning a blind eye to the attacks, saying its leaders cancelled administrative detention orders “for a few votes in party primaries,” while silently backing violent rioters and ignoring security officials’ warnings.

Suspects identified by security services can be held in administrative detention for months on end with no trial, with the tool typically used against Palestinians when there is not enough evidence for a regular arrest warrant. Its use against Jewish suspects has been rare, and Defense Minister Israel Katz ended the practice entirely upon taking office in November 2024, amid a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians.

Bennett says IDF soldiers and commanders in the West Bank are paying the price, spending much of their time pursuing Jewish rioters instead of defending Israelis and pursuing Palestinian terrorists.

“We will put an end to this anarchy,” he says, pledging to “restore Israel’s standing in the world, support IDF soldiers and ensure that a violent fringe does not endanger the many good citizens.”