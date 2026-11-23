Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
Iran says it will use all available tools against US naval blockade
Iran will use all available tools to confront the US naval blockade, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says in a weekly news conference.
The blockade on Iran-related oil exports was imposed on April 13, lifted in June after Washington reached a draft understanding with Tehran, then restored on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here