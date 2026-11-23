Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
Yashar and Likud to meet again today for talks on potential coalition
Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.
Yashar and Likud are set to hold another round of negotiations this evening at the Knesset, according to Hebrew media reports.
The parties resumed talks yesterday, meeting for four hours in Herzliya before saying they had discussed “core issues” and would meet again, with no reported breakthroughs.
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