The Knesset’s temporary special committee tasked with repealing Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s controversial media overhaul elects Yashar MK Merav Ben Ari as its chair, with eight votes in favor and two against, after a heated debate.

Karhi’s law, which significantly expanded government control over broadcast media and the news sector, passed in July but has since been partially frozen by the High Court of Justice.

Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik, who repeatedly warned of serious procedural flaws as the overhaul advanced under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, sharply criticizes the legislative process that was used to pass the law.

“I have been at the Knesset for 25 years, and I have never seen a legislative process like this,” she says. Afik cites difficulties obtaining professional answers from government ministries and the failure to provide requested economic data. “We did everything we could to help the committee remedy the flaws, but the way it conducted itself did not allow that.”

Karhi interjects, calling Afik a “political adviser.”

A bill sponsored by B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg and other lawmakers would repeal the overhaul and restore the previous regulatory framework. Its sponsors cite serious procedural flaws and insufficient professional and legal scrutiny during the law’s passage.

The bill passed a preliminary reading last week and was assigned to the temporary committee, which is set to begin deliberating on it later today and prepare it for subsequent readings.