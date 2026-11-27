The Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) condemns an ad that ran during Saturday Night Live’s Thanksgiving special broadcast on Wednesday night, joining a swath of other Jewish groups.

The ad showed an American girl saving $400 for a bicycle, then cut to an image of a girl from Gaza, standing on crutches and missing a leg, saying, “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this.”

The URJ calls the ad “profoundly misleading” and “harmful,” and calls on NBC to not run the ad again and “explain how it met network standards for accuracy and responsible advertising.”

The statement says the ad neglects Hamas and violence against Israelis, presenting a “profoundly distorted account of the conflict.”

“It reduces a complex and tragic war to an emotionally manipulative accusation that American taxpayers are directly financing the maiming of Palestinian children,” the statement says.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, says, “Broadcasting an ad that blatantly demonizes the Jewish state and makes false claims about the use of American taxpayer dollars during primetime on the eve of a family holiday isn’t just insensitive. It’s indefensible.”

Ted Deutch, the head of the American Jewish Committee, condemns the ad for leaving out Hamas.

“The suffering of Palestinian civilians is real and heartbreaking. But using that suffering to demonize Israel while writing Hamas out of the story isn’t an honest debate,” Deutch says. “NBC chose to take the money and run this ad. It should explain why and how an ad this one-sided and manipulative met its standards for what it will put on the air.”