Average home prices in Israel fell by 0.2% in August and September 2026 compared with the previous two-month period, according to the latest report from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Market prices have fallen an average of 1.5% compared to the same period a year earlier, the CBS said. Prices have declined in seven out of the last 12 months.

The housing market has slowed over the past year, partly in reaction to the multifront war sparked when Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, 2023. High interest rates, a record supply of unsold new housing, and high prices have tamped down sales. A strong shekel has also affected demand from overseas buyers over the past year, although a recent drop to NIS 3.34 to the dollar puts the Israeli currency in its weakest position since September 2025.

The Bank of Israel kept interest rates at 3.25% this week after cutting rates three times this year. The central bank expects the economy to grow by 5.6% this year and 7.5% in 2027, it said.

During August and September, average prices rose by 0.8% in Haifa and 0.4% in the north, but fell by 0.8% in Tel Aviv, 0.6% in the south, and 0.2% in the central district. Prices remained unchanged in Jerusalem.

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Compared with the same period last year, prices fell 2.1% in Tel Aviv, 2% in the central district, 1.6% in the south, 0.3% in the north, and 0.1% in Jerusalem. Price levels have risen 0.3% in Haifa, CBS said.

During the third quarter, the average price of a home sold on the free market was NIS 2,286,700 ($684,641), a drop of 5.7% from the previous quarter and a 1.5% fall from a year ago, CBS said.

Average sale prices were above NIS 3 million in four of Israel’s largest cities during the quarter: Tel Aviv (NIS 4.60 million / $1.38 million), Herzliya (NIS 3.59 million / $1.07 million), Ramat Gan (NIS 3.05 million / $910,000), and Jerusalem (NIS 3.03 million / $910,000). In three cities, average sale prices were below NIS 2 million: Haifa (NIS 1.81 million / $540,000), Ashkelon (NIS 1.72 million / $510,000), and Beersheba (NIS 1.28 million / $380,000).

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According to Finance Ministry data for September, 6,246 apartments were sold, a 10% decrease from September 2025. Transactions fell by 17% compared to the previous month, due primarily to the holiday season in Israel.

Investor activity decreased sharply, with 849 apartments purchased by investors, a 29% drop compared to September 2025. At the same time, investors sold 1,080 apartments, representing a 10% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Foreign buyers purchased 154 apartments during September, about the same as last year, with 54% of purchases in Jerusalem. Of the total, 54% were made by US passport holders, 17% by French passport holders and 8% by British passport holders.

Some 815 construction and infrastructure companies collapsed in Israel in 2026, an increase of approximately 85% since 2022, as rising costs, labor shortages and mounting financing pressures took a growing toll on the industry, according to a survey published by CofaceBDi this week.

The survey of approximately 190 contractors found that 85% experienced some degree of labor shortage in the past year, while 93% reported rising construction costs. Of those reporting higher costs, 68% said they absorbed the increases themselves, further eroding profit margins.

At the Real Estate Appraisers Convention in Eilat this month, Housing Ministry Director-General Yehuda Morgenstern said housing starts in 2026 will reach about 78,000, outpacing estimated annual demand of 60,000–65,000 units. There is no housing shortage foreseen for the coming decade, appraiser Yaki Reisner added.

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Some 80-90% of urban renewal projects are struggling under falling prices, rising construction costs, and a 25% betterment tax, speakers at the conference said, according to a statement sent by the organizers.

Before the October 7 onslaught, Israel’s construction industry employed 109,000 Palestinian workers, but that number plummeted to just 21,000 during the second quarter of 2026, a report by the Finance Ministry’s chief economist said earlier this month. To fill the gap, the number of foreign workers in the construction industry has nearly tripled, from about 30,000 before the war to 89,000 in Q2. The number of Israeli citizens working in construction — both Arab and Jewish — was 235,000 in the second quarter, compared to 215,000 before the war, the report said.

Sales

To provide the housing snapshot below, we used the Israel Tax Authority’s database, which records the actual prices paid for properties. The focus is on sales over the last month to present the most up-to-date picture of the market.

In Tel Aviv, a three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 9 Ma’apilei Salvador Street sold for NIS 3 million ($898,204). The apartment measures 75 square meters (807 square feet) and is located on the fourth floor of a seven-story building constructed in 2025.

A four-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 21 HaSavora’im Street sold for NIS 4.15 million ($1,242,515). The apartment measures 109 square meters (1,173 square feet) and is located on the third floor of a nine-story building constructed in 1990.

A three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 20 HaZohar Street sold for NIS 3.176 million ($950,898). The apartment measures 66 square meters (710 square feet) and is located on the fourth floor of a four-story building constructed in 1960.

In Jerusalem, a five-room (four-bedroom) apartment at 123 Astora Street sold for NIS 3.43 million ($1,026,946). The apartment measures 96 square meters (1,033 square feet) and is located on the first floor of a three-story building constructed in 1997.

A three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 15 Shoshana Street sold for NIS 3 million ($898,204). The apartment measures 59 square meters (635 square feet) and is located on the first floor of a four-story building constructed in 1960.

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A three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 12 Dahomey Street sold for NIS 2.4 million ($718,563). The apartment measures 86 square meters (926 square feet) and is located on the seventh floor of a seven-story building constructed in 2024.

In Beit Shemesh, a three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 9 Reish Lakish Street sold for NIS 2.25 million ($673,653). The apartment measures 77 square meters (829 square feet) and is located on the ground floor of a six-story building constructed in 2019.

A four-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 5 Rav Hanan Street sold for NIS 2.45 million ($733,533). The apartment measures 81 square meters (872 square feet) and is located on the third floor of a seven-story building constructed in 2022. It includes a parking space.

In Haifa, a four-and-a-half-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 15 Hemda Street sold for NIS 2.36 million ($706,587). The apartment measures 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) and is located on the 10th floor of a 17-story building constructed in 2017.

Rentals

The database of the real estate website Madlan was used to compile this sample of rental apartments on the market, focusing on three-room (two-bedroom) properties suitable for a couple, two roommates, or a small family.

In Tel Aviv, a four-and-a-half-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 34 Daniel Moritz Street is available for rent at NIS 11,500 ($3,443) per month. The apartment measures 110 square meters (1,184 square feet) and is located on the seventh floor of the building.

A two-room (one-bedroom) garden apartment at 9 HaMaccabi Street is available for rent at NIS 7,900 ($2,365) per month. The apartment measures 65 square meters (700 square feet) and is located on the ground floor.

In Jerusalem, a four-and-a-half-room (three-bedroom) garden apartment at 29 Shachal Street is available for rent at NIS 10,600 ($3,174) per month. The apartment measures 120 square meters (1,292 square feet) and is located on the ground floor.

A four-room (three-bedroom) apartment at Gershon Avner Street in Arnona’s East Talpiot neighborhood is available for rent at NIS 8,000 ($2,395) per month. The apartment measures approximately 109 square meters (1,173 square feet), plus a 14-square-meter (151-square-foot) balcony, and is located on the first floor.

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In Haifa, a four-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 139 Sderot HaMeginim is available for rent at NIS 3,900 ($1,168) per month. The apartment measures 90 square meters (969 square feet) and is located on the fifth floor of the building.