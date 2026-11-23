The Bank of Israel maintains a cautious stance, leaving interest rates steady at 3.25 percent as uncertainty over the formation of a new government weighs on the depreciating shekel and geopolitical tensions surrounding Israel persist.

“Domestic and global uncertainty remains high in view of continued geopolitical tensions,” the central bank says in a statement. “During the reviewed period, the shekel depreciated markedly alongside sharp declines in equity indices around the world.”

“The interest rate path will be determined in accordance with the development of inflation, economic activity, geopolitical uncertainty, and fiscal developments,” the central bank adds.

The rate decision comes as coalition talks led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who received the mandate from President Isaac Herzog earlier this month, have entered a third week without apparent significant progress.

The political deadlock has sent the shekel tumbling more than 8% against the dollar since the eve of the October 27 election, as investors grow increasingly concerned about a delay in the formation of a stable government. Israel’s annual inflation rate stood at 1.1% in October, and is at the lower end of the government’s 1-3% target range.

“The inflation environment will be greatly influenced by geopolitical developments and their effects on economic activity and on energy prices, by the risk premium and the exchange rate, by the development of demand alongside supply constraints, and by fiscal developments,” the central bank says.

In September, the central bank reduced borrowing costs to 3.25% from 3.50%, after previously trimming rates in July, May and January this year.