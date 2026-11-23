Avigdor Liberman’s hawkish opposition Yisrael Beytenu party will oppose legislation set to be brought by the ultra-Orthodox parties tomorrow that would temporarily suspend arrests of Haredi military draft dodgers until a new government is formed, according to Hebrew media reports.

The bill, submitted by Shas with the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, is reportedly intended to drive a wedge between the Haredi parties and the rival bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot, which is seeking ultra-Orthodox support to form a government to unseat Netanyahu.

While historically a longtime advocate of ultra-Orthodox conscription, Liberman has in recent weeks become a leading proponent of negotiations with the Haredi parties, dropping his longstanding veto on sitting in a government with them in order to end Netanyahu’s rule. He has pushed for a government with the Haredim due to his opposition to forming a government reliant on Arab-majority parties.

The proposed legislation follows a High Court ruling in June 2024 requiring the government to begin drafting Haredi men who are eligible for conscription, after their longstanding blanket exemptions from the draft expired. In July, the court suspended a law passed by Netanyahu’s government that would have barred arrests of Haredi draft dodgers for seven months, on grounds that it discriminated against other Israelis who continue to be subject to military service requirements.