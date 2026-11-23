The Knesset committee tasked with repealing Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s controversial media overhaul will vote on its repeal bill tomorrow.

Karhi is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The special committee held its first meeting today, after electing opposition B’Yachad MK Merav Ben Ari as its chair. Ben Ari says the committee will focus on procedure rather than debating the law’s specific provisions, adding that the media market “is crying out for regulation” and needs genuine reform through a proper process.

Karhi, who attended the meeting, responds to Ben Ari, saying, “Good luck with the destruction.”

Deputy Attorney General Avital Sompolinsky says Karhi’s law is “incomplete” andwas “enacted in haste,” adding that it contains no enforcement provisions and abolishes key mechanisms without providing alternatives.