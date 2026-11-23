Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas reiterates his call for a state commission of inquiry into an alleged effort by Likud and the Prime Minister’s Office to frame his party for election-day interference, calling it “Ra’amgate, but in reverse” – a play on the term Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies have used for allegations that the Arab party tried to illicitly influence the vote.

“The Prime Minister’s Office dragged state agencies, the police and the Shin Bet into fabricating a case against the Ra’am party and its list on election day,” Abbas says at a faction meeting, referring to the arrests of three Ra’am activists who were later released without charge. He accuses authorities of arresting “ordinary, law-abiding citizens” and Netanyahu’s bloc of issuing statements intended to hurt Ra’am’s standing and electoral chances.

It was later reported that the tip that led to the arrests came from Netanyahu’s office. The attorney general is looking into that allegation.

“In my view, Likud benefited from those statements on election day and managed to gain seats at the expense of at least the change bloc,” Abbas says.

Abbas argues that the affair warrants not only the attorney general’s investigation but a state commission of inquiry. He also renews his call for a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught.

Last week, Ra’am, alongside the Joint List, asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to open an investigation into the matter.

Abbas goes on to accuse the government of using demolition orders against Arab communities in the Negev for political reasons, saying Ra’am MK Waleed Alhawashla has asked Baharav-Miara to suspend proceedings in the matter until a new government is formed.

“If these measures are being influenced and advanced by political pressure and political persecution, there is reason to halt them,” Abbas says.

He also assails the government’s response to crime in Arab society, saying “criminal organizations are undeterred” and “feel they can do whatever they want.”