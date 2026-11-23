Iranian courts have demanded that the United States pay $290 billion in damages, a judiciary official says.

“We have secured court rulings in domestic courts awarding $290 billion in damages against the Americans,” says Hassan Abdolianpour, head of the judiciary’s center for lawyers, according to state television.

He also says several lawsuits have been filed against the Gulf Arab nations for “allowing their territory to be used by America to launch attacks against Iran.”

According to state TV, the damages cover US actions going back decades, far before the beginning of the current war on February 28.