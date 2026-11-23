B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett tells a group of soldiers at the Knesset that he strongly prefers a unity government with Likud, with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot serving first as prime minister, over a coalition dependent on the Arab or ultra-Orthodox parties.

Bennett says there are currently three potential governments: one relying on the Arab parties, one relying on the ultra-Orthodox parties, or a unity government between the Eisenkot-led bloc and Likud involving a rotation premiership, “with Eisenkot serving first as prime minister.”

He says he prefers the third option, but does not clarify who would serve in the second rotation position.

“I think we need a government in which all the strong, central figures support IDF service – whose own children serve in the IDF,” Bennett says. “People who can serve together in a tank can also run the country together.”

“I don’t know if we’ll succeed, but I’m certainly committed to my people,” Bennett says. “That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Bennett met with Netanyahu for two hours last week, reportedly without previously notifying his allies in the bloc led by Eisenkot. He subsequently ruled out sitting in a government under Netanyahu, reaffirming his support for a unity government led by Eisenkot and including Likud.