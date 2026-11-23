Hamas-affiliated Palestinian media outlets in Gaza report that Adel al-Hilu, an employee of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), was killed earlier today in an IDF strike near the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Graphic footage circulated online shows al-Hilu after his death, wearing a bloodstained UNRWA vest.

There is no comment from the IDF.

Throughout the war in Gaza, Israel has accused UNRWA of extensive cooperation with Hamas, accusing it of employing terrorists. Following a UN investigation in 2024, nine UNRWA employees were dismissed after investigators concluded that they may have participated in the October 7 attack.The Knesset also passed legislation restricting UNRWA’s operations in Israel.