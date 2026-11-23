Israel must launch war against Iran “as soon as all conditions allow,” says former Mossad director David Barnea.

“A diplomatic agreement with the Ayatollah regime will never succeed,” he declares, speaking at the ELNET Jerusalem conference.

Iran’s “fundamental ambition” is to acquire nuclear weapons, says Barnea, who stepped down from Israel’s spy agency in June, after the two US-Israeli campaigns against the Islamic Republic.

Giving sanctions time to change Iranian behavior is an option, says Barnea, warning that the West must be prepared for Iranian “tricks,” and that countries must ask themselves whether they are prepared for a “long chaotic period.”

“Difficult decisions in history have never been popular,” says Barnea, arguing that “we stand before one of the most consequential turning points in human history.”

“We must act quickly and decisively to bring about the downfall of this regime,” Barnea urges. “If this means going to another war, that is what we must do.”

The war should be launched as soon as feasible, says Barnea.

He recognizes that “anger will be great. Antisemitism will continue to boil.”

True leadership, says Barnea, “is measured by the ability to make hard choices for the sake of future generations.”

Though a war will cause disruption and economic pain, he stresses that the result will be “a far more stable and safe world for all of humanity.”