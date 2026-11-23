Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a rare statement to the press at 3 p.m. today, ahead of his Likud party’s weekly meeting at the Knesset, amid ongoing negotiations with Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot over the formation of a unity government, his party says.

Netanyahu rarely addresses the press directly and does not ordinarily hold press briefings at the Knesset ahead of Likud faction meetings.

When the Knesset is in session, most political parties hold weekly press briefings on Mondays, before or after their faction meetings, during which party leaders deliver statements and take questions from journalists. Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism are notable exceptions, rarely holding such briefings.

Netanyahu’s planned statement comes as Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar are set to hold another round of coalition negotiations today, following talks yesterday that ended without a reported breakthrough.