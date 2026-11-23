President Isaac Herzog lauds Israel’s first two peace agreements, with neighbors Egypt and Jordan, stressing that Jordan’s King Abdullah’s concerns deserve Israel’s attention.

“The path toward peace in our region did not begin with the Abraham Accords,” he says at the ELNET Jerusalem conference. “This rests largely upon strategic peace agreements with our two closest neighbors: Egypt and Jordan.”

He calls Israel’s relationship with Egypt “an anchor of regional peace for nearly 50 years. It began when two bold and visionary leaders disrupted decades of war, bloodshed, and enmity in favor of a stable and enduring peace between our nations.”

Israel and Jordan, he says, share “critical arrangements, major strategic interests, and our longest border.”

“Jordan is a very important country in our region, and there is no question that its goals, needs, and concerns, which His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government express in openness and goodwill, deserve our concerted attention and address,” says Herzog. “Our channels of dialogue with Jordan and with Egypt must remain as open and beautiful as the Jordan Valley that stretches between us.”

He blasts rising antisemitism in Europe, saying that “blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode, the easiest solution for so many.

“This dangerous slide into familiar patterns of hatred erodes the moral underpinnings of society everywhere,” says Herzog. “And we should be very clear: It works against Europe itself.”

Herzog says that Israel is “protecting Europe and the free world at large — from jihadism, terror, and the Iranian empire of evil. What is so painful to us is that, having sacrificed so much and so many, we are also demonized, isolated, and shamed by the very world we are fighting to defend.”