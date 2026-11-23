Violence by Jews in the West Bank is “despicable,” says President Isaac Herzog, and is an assault “on God himself.”

“I want to address the headlines over the past number of days that I am sure disturb all of you as much as they do me,” he says, speaking to the ELNET Jerusalem conference.

“There is no room for ambiguity here – violence by Jewish extremists against innocent people and communities in the West Bank — Judea and Samaria — or anywhere else, is despicable and deserves strong condemnation,” Herzog says.

He calls it “an assault not only on human beings, created in the divine image, but on the ethical way we carry, on our history as a people, and on God himself. It most certainly does not represent Israel.”

The president assures the audience of foreign diplomats and lawmakers that “our law enforcement agencies are working diligently to scour this terrible moral stain and arrest, investigate, and prosecute any perpetrators of violence to the fullest extent of the law, in line with our values as Jews, as Israelis, and as human beings.”