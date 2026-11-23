Defense Minister Israel Katz continues to insist that all aspects of settler violence in the West Bank must be handled by the Israel Police, and not the army, following the latest spate of attacks by Israelis against Palestinians over the weekend.

In his first comments more than a day after the recent attacks, Katz says that the “ongoing violence by a handful of rioters” in the West Bank is “serious in every respect.”

He says that “the IDF does not need to, nor is it capable of, enforcing civil law on the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), which is growing every year.”

“Therefore, in accordance with my directive, the IDF has formulated a plan to transfer responsibility for criminal civil law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to the Israel Police, which will be reinforced and make the necessary preparations,” he says, referring to an order that he made in August that was widely seen as impractical because Israel has never formally annexed the West Bank.

Katz claims that “the police have the appropriate tools to handle prevention, investigations, arrests, and criminal prosecution of those who break the law,” even though police forces are stretched thin in the West Bank.

The defense minister for the caretaker government adds that the army “should be engaged in defending the borders, operations against Palestinian terrorism, and protecting Israeli communities.”

Other politicians, including a minister of the Likud party, have explicitly labeled the settler violence as Jewish terrorism.

In late 2024, Katz ended the use of administrative detention orders against Jewish suspects, a draconian tool that allows for a suspect to be held without charge. However, Katz has authorized and boasted of using such orders against Palestinian terror suspects and Arab Israeli citizens who have alleged ties to terror groups.