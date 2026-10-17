Eisenkot calls settler attacks ‘Jewish terror under the auspices of the government of Israel’

Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot says settler attacks in the West Bank are “Jewish terror under the auspices of the government of Israel,” after European diplomats were assaulted in the West Bank today.

“Once again, within a single day, squads of violent lawbreakers attack foreign citizens — and this time, diplomats and official officeholders,” he says.

Eisenkot says the attacks are “burning up the last shreds of legitimacy the State of Israel has left, endangering security forces, and harming the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria, and national security.”