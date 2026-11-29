The Palestinian Authority said Sunday that, following international pressure, it was prepared to hold legislative and presidential elections in the first half of 2027, after recently postponing the votes until September.

The claim came a day after eight Western countries, including Britain and France, called for elections to be held in the first quarter of 2027, saying that “Palestinian democratic renewal is inseparable from preserving the two-state solution.”

A parliamentary election in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza, as well as in East Jerusalem, had initially been scheduled for November 28. But last month, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the vote, as well as a presidential election scheduled for early next year, would be postponed until September, citing obstacles imposed by Israel.

The vote would have been the first Palestinian national election in 20 years, with Abbas frequently finding reasons to postpone votes.

Israel has denied responsibility for the latest postponement, which Abbas has blamed on restrictions and attacks by Israel in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem infringing on the ability to hold “free, fair and inclusive elections.”

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In a statement on Sunday, the PA foreign ministry said the postponement did not constitute “a retreat” from the PA’s democratic commitments, but reflected the “exceptional circumstances” faced by Palestinians, as well as Israeli restrictions that prevented the holding of “free, fair and inclusive elections throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”

It said, however, that it was ready to bring the election forward to the “first half” of 2027 — and not the first quarter as requested — provided the necessary conditions were met, including Israel granting election officials access to East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

“We are not asking for ideal conditions for holding the elections, but rather for the minimum conditions and guarantees needed to ensure free, fair, and inclusive elections in which all our people can exercise their democratic right freely and safely,” the PA said.

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It added that it would be willing to work with a proposed European Union mission of election experts to help prepare for the election and remove the “obstacles” it says Israel has placed in the way.

“Free and transparent elections are essential to safeguarding democratic principles,” Australia, Britain, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, and Poland said on Saturday.

An election is crucial to the Palestinian Authority returning to Gaza and to advancing the two-state solution, the countries said.

In 2021, Abbas called legislative and presidential elections, but then postponed them indefinitely, alleging missing guarantees from Israel that it would allow voting in East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed following the 1967 Six Day War, and where a large Palestinian population lives.

The last legislative election in the Palestinian territories was held in 2006 and won by Hamas, which seized control of Gaza the following year.

Fatah, Abbas’s movement, remained in control of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, which exercises self-rule in parts of the West Bank.

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The party, seen by Palestinians as corrupt and ineffective, is expected to take a beating in any democratic voting process.

Since the split between Fatah and Hamas in 2007, the Palestinian parliament, known as the Palestinian Legislative Council, has not been convened.

Abbas, 90, was elected president in 2005 and has remained in office despite his mandate expiring in 2009. He has governed by decree ever since.