Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement on Saturday night, according to which he is prepared to serve second as premier in a unity government with Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot going first, was the most alarming of all the statements Netanyahu and his party have issued of late.

While presenting his ostensible concession, Netanyahu asserted that, in the narrow government Eisenkot is currently working to put together, with its potential involvement of one or both Arab parties, “terror supporters are planning to grant Israeli citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, to establish Arab autonomy in the Galilee and the Negev, to withdraw from the security zones in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, and to return terrorists to the doorstep of our communities.” This is pure propaganda, resting on not a single fact, and constitutes unbridled incitement against the Arab public’s representatives in the Knesset.

On the very same day that Netanyahu fired off these accusations, Jewish terrorists attacked electricity company workers who had arrived to carry out work in the village of al-Mughayyir in the West Bank. The workers were Arabs. In videos from the incident, they can be heard crying out, “But what did we do, what did we do?” They had done nothing — other than be born Arab.

By Netanyahu’s logic, perhaps it is the MKs of Likud, Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism who deserve to be called “terror supporters”: Not one of them bothered to condemn the attackers or act against them.

The government, led by Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, is persisting with a policy of inaction in the face of Jewish terrorism. It not only refrains from condemnation but also persists in its refusal to subject violent settler extremists to administrative detention — a refusal that began when Katz took office, from which point Jewish terrorism in the territories has raged unchecked.

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Recent history, too, casts Netanyahu’s accusations as ludicrous. For years successive governments led by him supported the transfer of Qatari cash to Hamas in Gaza, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich went so far as to call the organization “an asset.” Netanyahu’s foul arguments against the representatives of Arab society — the very people with whom he himself conducted political negotiations for years — oblige Eisenkot and his partners in the “change bloc” to take any possibility of sitting in a “unity” government off the table.

Alongside Netanyahu’s announcement, a significant television interview was broadcast on Saturday night with Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas. In the extensive interview with Dana Weiss on Channel 12 News, Abbas made clear that he considers Hamas to be a terror organization, condemned terrorism of every kind, and undertook not to intervene in the security decisions of the next government should his party be part of it.

More than that: Abbas offered to vote on prolonging the “Law to Extend the Emergency Regulations (Judea and Samaria)” — applying much of Israeli law to West Bank settlers, but not to the territory itself — immediately upon the government’s formation, rather than waiting for July 2027, the date set in law. This was the very issue that destroyed the 2021-22 coalition of which Ra’am was a member. Abbas raised the possibility that the vote on the law be held before Ra’am joins the coalition, so that a future obstacle is removed in advance.

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For Netanyahu, nonetheless, Abbas is a “terror supporter.” And, having assumed the public has by now undergone the requisite brainwashing, he warned in his statement of “the magnitude of the existential danger and the possibility that a government will be formed that lacks the ability to confront that danger” — that is, a government that would supposedly establish those autonomous Arab zones in the Galilee and the Negev and withdraw from the security zones. Therefore, he explained, his responsibility to the nation obliges him to set everything else aside and agree that Eisenkot serve first as prime minister, with Netanyahu as “alternate prime minister.”

In a statement crammed with verbal ploys, and smacking of deceit, the absurdity cries out to the heavens. “Unity is the imperative of the hour,” Netanyahu wrote — and in the same passage warned of the dangers Eisenkot embodies. Will those dangers evaporate the moment Eisenkot takes the first slot in the rotation?

What is liable to happen if Eisenkot is nonetheless tempted into a “unity” government with Netanyahu? Here are five foreseeable scenarios:

1. Although offering to go second, Netanyahu may actually demand to serve first, for “only” a few more months, on the pretext that the Iranian question must be handled under his leadership and by virtue of his security credentials.

This is a ruse. Netanyahu has failed in his handling of the Iranian challenge over recent years: Immediately after Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, he lied in claiming Iran had sustained a mortal blow for generations, and his failed strategic designs in the March 2026 Operation Roaring Lion brought Israel to a diplomatic nadir. Not only does the Iranian regime remain in place, but almost the entire Western world turned against Israel — to the point that we are even on the brink of losing our most vital ally, the United States.

2. Eisenkot will not be able to bring his partners with him into this “unity” coalition. MK Yair Lapid, No. 2 to Naftali Bennett in the B’Yachad party, on Saturday night dismissed Netanyahu’s offer as “another transparent sting by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and broken every agreement.”

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The implication is clear: If Eisenkot throws in his lot with Netanyahu, Bennett will join him with at most seven of B’Yachad’s 12 MKs — and even that is far from certain. The Democrats’ eight MKs and Yisrael Beytenu’s seven will stay out, since neither party will agree to sit with Likud. Nothing would remain of the “change bloc.”

I have written before that the change bloc needs to learn from Netanyahu how to stay cohesive and not splinter.

3. This is the most worrying scenario of all: No law will stop Netanyahu from dismantling the “unity” government shortly after it is sworn in — during the 2027 budget deliberations, for example. If Likud’s 27 MKs, the party’s ministers included, vote against the budget and it is not passed on time, the Knesset automatically disperses and we go to an election again.

Religious Zionism leader Smotrich tweeted on Saturday night that unity is an excellent idea and that he would guarantee any deal is honored for it, but his guarantee is exactly as laughable as that of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who vouched in April 2020 that Netanyahu’s promise of rotation with Benny Gantz would be honored; it wasn’t. If we have learned one thing about the ministers of Likud, Shas and Religious Zionism, it is that they never defy Netanyahu — however preposterous his moves, and however flagrantly they breach agreements.

Likud would also have an even simpler way of ending Eisenkot’s tenure: quitting the government on some pretext, leaving him and the Yashar party with a tiny, paralyzed minority government incapable of functioning, and with former partners who would no longer place any trust in him.

4. In a unity government, Eisenkot would get the premiership for two years only. If, by contrast, he manages to form a government with United Torah Judaism on one side and Ra’am on the other, he could serve the four full years.

The challenge in such a government is, of course, the arrangements with the Haredim — conceding on the principles of conscription and leaving Haredi autonomy in place. But Netanyahu insists on bringing the Haredim with him into the “unity” government. Which is to say that alongside Netanyahu, too, Eisenkot would be forced to pay the same price — but in return for a term half as long.

5. The most painful scenario: no state commission of inquiry will be established to investigate the October 7 failures.

Over recent years, opinion polls have shown consistent 60-70 percent support for such a commission — the only body empowered to subpoena witnesses. Netanyahu has prevented its establishment and is angling for a political commission that will whitewash the truth. To that, Eisenkot must not agree under any circumstances.