Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman questions why B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett believes the sincerity of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to let Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot serve first in a rotation government, after Bennett dismissed a similar proposal from Netanyahu in 2021.

Bennett is the only leader of the Eisenkot-led bloc to publicly support a unity government with Likud, yesterday calling Netanyahu’s offer the “right decision.” He added, however, that “the burden of proof is on Netanyahu to show that this is a genuine intention, not lip service.”

“Naftali, you didn’t believe him then, why do you believe him now?!” Liberman writes on X, alongside a video from May 2021 in which Netanyahu says he offered Bennett the first turn as prime minister.

Netanyahu made the offer to Bennett as his mandate to form a government was about to expire. Bennett dismissed it, saying Netanyahu was seeking to pin his own failure to form a government on Yamina, the now-defunct party Bennett chaired at the time.

Netanyahu’s mandate expired without a government, and then-president Reuven Rivlin subsequently tasked Yair Lapid, who at the time chaired the Yesh Atid party, with forming one; Lapid and Bennett later formed a coalition, with Bennett serving as prime minister first in a rotation premiership.