The chief of the military’s Cyber Defense Division says thousands of attempted cyberattacks have targeted critical systems over the past three years of war, “without success.”

The remarks were made during a joint cyber exercise held last week between the IDF’s C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate and the US Cyber Command, and were released today. The CyberDome drill has been held annually since 2015.

The military says the recent drill, held at a facility in the US, also integrated artificial intelligence capabilities in cyber defense for the first time. Over 100 cyber experts from both militaries participated in the drill.

Brig. Gen. “Lamed,” chief of the directorate’s Cyber Defense Division — who can only be identified by his first initial in Hebrew — says that “over the past three years, the enemy has made thousands of attempts to disrupt operational processes and classified assets, without success.” It is unclear which systems the officer is referring to.

He says that “this year’s exercise, in which artificial intelligence capabilities were integrated into cyber defense for the first time as part of a military exercise, represents a significant step in advancing technological innovation and adapting defense capabilities to future challenges.”

“Artificial intelligence enables us to expand our capabilities to identify, analyze, and respond to threats, and to operate more quickly and accurately in the face of a changing reality, in which offensive artificial intelligence has already proven itself to be a historic force multiplier,” the commander adds.