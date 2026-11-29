Despite his party chairman Naftali Bennett’s push for a unity government with Likud, B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of only seeking unity when his grip on power is threatened.

“The wisdom of unity is in pursuing it when you are strong, not when you are weak,” Ginzburg tells Likud MK Moshe Saada during a meeting of a special Knesset committee discussing the repeal of the outgoing government’s law weakening the attorney general’s powers.

“Only when he is weak, only when his government is about to be taken away from him, does he remember unity,” Ginzburg says of Netanyahu, adding that his calls for unity “came after the election, not before.”

The remarks come a day after Netanyahu offered Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot the first turn in a rotation premiership.

Bennett remains the only leader of the four Zionist parties in the Eisenkot-led bloc pushing for a unity government with Netanyahu, a position not universally shared within his own party — B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid has publicly expressed his opposition to sitting in a government with Netanyahu.

Ginzburg stresses that his party’s support for unity, unlike Netanyahu’s, does not stem from political necessity.

“When we as a party say that unity is important for Israel, we are not saying it from a position of weakness,” he says. “We are saying it from a position in which we have another alternative.”