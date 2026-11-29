Palestinian media outlets reported that settlers set dozens of vehicles on fire in the village of Surif, in the Hebron area, overnight Saturday.

The attack came after other reported settler assaults on Saturday and as a Spanish news group broadcast a video of settlers scuffling with one of its reporters earlier this month, prompting police to open an investigation.

According to the semi-official Maan news agency, dozens of vehicles were torched in Surif.

There were no reports of injuries.

Surif Mayor Hazem Ahmad Ghanimat told the Ynet outlet that around 30 masked settlers attacked homes and property at two locations in the village. He said that residents alerted a Jewish group that works to protect West Bank Palestinians from settler attacks, but when members arrived to help, IDF soldiers prevented them from entering the village.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The volunteer activity, known as protective presence, has become increasingly common throughout the West Bank, where extremist settlers commit acts of violence on a near-daily basis with almost complete impunity.

عاجل| مسـ.tـوطنون يحرقون مركبات المواطنين خلال هجومهم بلدة صوريف شمال مدينة الخليل. pic.twitter.com/TLLtaorZwc — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) November 29, 2026

Advertisement

Ghanimat said the attackers are “creating friction and harming the security and quiet of everybody, on the Israeli and the Palestinian side.”

Later, the IDF and police also arrived in the village and advised residents to file a police complaint, Ynet said.

On Saturday, a video was shared on social media showing settlers in the village of Duma, south of Nablus, apparently stealing a drill from a store. At least one of the settlers was armed, and another was seen entering the premises, then walking out carrying the tool. A Palestinian man was seen trying to argue, asking him in Hebrew why he took the drill.

The settlers, who were not masked, then appeared to leave the scene in an all-terrain vehicle.

Watch as armed settlers robbed a shop in Duma as they invaded the village, today, on a Sabbath: pic.twitter.com/9wpWnMqBVw — Herd of Justice (@JustHerds) November 28, 2026

Advertisement

Wafa, the official outlet of the Palestinian Authority, reported that settlers also attacked homes in Beita, near Nablus, and hammered spikes into a road in the area used by Palestinians, causing damage to vehicles.

Meanwhile, Spanish television aired footage of a reporter being attacked by a settler in the West Bank city of Jericho earlier this month.

The video showed Laura de Chiclana Benjumeda being violently shoved by a man. The footage did not show what happened immediately before the reporter was attacked.

IDF troops standing nearby did not appear to intervene. There were no reports that Benjumeda was injured in the clash.

The Israel Police said on Sunday that in light of the video, it had opened an investigation and planned to contact Benjumeda to obtain her testimony.

The incident reportedly occurred in the aftermath of a clash between settlers and Palestinians in the Ein al-Duyuk al-Tahta neighborhood on the outskirts of Jericho on November 17 in which 62-year-old Fada Fheidat was shot dead.

The woman was killed some 400 meters from an area where settlers purchased homes about two weeks earlier. She was apparently hit by settler gunfire that was aimed at Palestinians who were throwing stones at them.

Un grupo de colonos judíos agrede a la reportera @Laura_chiclana : la agresión ha ocurrido cuando trabajaba en un reportaje sobre la violencia contra los palestinos en la Cisjordania ocupada pic.twitter.com/MoG7jmOvBL Advertisement — Informativos Telecinco (@informativost5) November 28, 2026

In the wake of the killing, foreign media, among them Benjumeda, arrived in the area to cover the events.

There have been previous incidents of pro-settler extremists attacking journalists. In October, settlers violently assaulted and injured Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine. The next day, European diplomats were attacked near the village of Taybeh. Four suspects were eventually arrested in connection with the case, three of whom were later released.

Those clashes came after, in August, AFP reporters were assaulted.

Israel’s security establishment has recorded a sharp rise of 42 percent in settler “nationalistic crime” in the West Bank so far in 2026 compared to all of last year, with such offenses classified by security bodies as terrorism.

The attacks, which occur on a near-daily basis, largely go unchecked. Prosecutions of Jewish extremists are rare, and convictions are even rarer.

Critics have accused the outgoing government, described as the most hardline in Israel’s history, of, at the very least, shrugging off the attacks. Yashar leader MK Gadi Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming a government, has decried the violence as “Jewish terror.”

According to new data released Sunday, around 1,200 settler attacks were recorded up until November 2026, the highest number in at least five years.

Throughout 2025, the IDF and Shin Bet recorded 867 incidents of “nationalistic crime.” During 2024, 682 incidents were recorded; in 2023, 1,045 incidents; and in 2022, some 1,050 incidents.

Advertisement

This year’s data shows that seven Palestinians were killed and 260 were wounded in such incidents, compared to four killed and some 200 wounded in 2025, and six killed and 149 wounded in 2024,

The data was first published by the Walla news site on Tuesday and has been confirmed by security sources, though the numbers are not final as the year has not yet ended.