Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestinian rights, who was denied entry into Costa Rica over links to terrorism, said she would leave the country for Mexico on Saturday.

Albanese, who has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and the Palestinian territories, said Friday, speaking from the San José airport, that Costa Rica will be held accountable for false “terrorism” accusations it leveled to deny her entry to the country on Thursday.

Later, in a post on X highlighting the uncomfortable conditions at the airport, she said she was “counting the hours till my flight tomorrow,” without specifying the destination.

But the constitutional chamber of Costa Rica’s Supreme Court confirmed late Friday that her destination would be Mexico when it issued a second interim order, directing that she would be transferred to a hotel.

She had previously told local media that she intended to travel on to Mexico, but that immigration authorities told her she needed to return to France.

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Second night in the airport.

Guarded by security at every step. Unconfortable chairs. Noise. Bright light.

Counting the hours till my flight tomorrow. https://t.co/IIYy8lOFRh — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 27, 2026

A court on Friday ordered authorities to immediately return her passport, La Nacion, a local newspaper, reported.

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Albanese had arrived Thursday at the airport serving the capital, San José, to receive an honorary degree from the University of Costa Rica, a public university, before she was denied entry.

Costa Rica, which has cultivated close ties with the Trump administration, asserted that Albanese was the subject of an “international alert over links to terrorist acts.”

“I am deeply indignant that the government of Costa Rica has spread false information that links me to terrorism,” Albanese said from the airport in a speech to the university.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Costa Rica to reconsider its ban on Albanese, saying he was “deeply concerned” by the decision. Italy’s foreign minister said the country had repeatedly asked Costa Rican authorities to allow Albanese entry.

In her speech Friday, Albanese also accused the Costa Rican government of supporting what she called an Israeli “apartheid” regime in the Palestinian territories.

“Defending human rights is not terrorism, and the government must answer for these insinuations, as should be the case under the rule of law,” Albanese said.

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She has faced fierce pushback from Israel and some of its allies over her longstanding accusations that Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinians.

Israel has vehemently rejected the accusations, saying its military campaign is directed against Hamas and that numerous steps are taken to minimize harm to civilians.

Albanese has long been accused of antisemitism and extremist rhetoric against Israel. She says she is a champion for Palestinian rights and an opponent of discrimination.

In 2025 she posted a cartoon denouncing Israel, depicting what appeared to be a global spiderweb, its strands draped with cash and weapons, in an image that echoed age-old antisemitic tropes.

That same year, the US sanctioned Albanese for alleged “political and economic warfare” against US and Israeli officials and companies. The sanctions were lifted in May after a federal judge blocked them.

‘International alert’

Albanese “is the subject of an international alert over links to terrorist acts,” Omer Badilla, director general of Costa Rica’s immigration authority, said in a video posted on social media Thursday.

The decision was applauded by Israel, which formally barred Albanese from entering the country in February 2024 after she appeared to justify Hamas’s October 7 massacre by arguing that the attack was a response to Israeli “oppression.”

Albanese responded to the charges Friday by asking, “What risk for public security is created by a UN human rights rapporteur whose responsibility it is to document complicity with crimes and impunity over the past four years?”

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Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to report their findings and do not speak for the United Nations itself. Albanese was appointed to her role in 2022.

The government of Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez is a close ally of US President Donald Trump and has pursued closer trade ties with Israel since she took office in May.

Albanese has criticized Costa Rica’s recent free trade agreement with Israel, saying it fueled Israel’s “war machine.”

The Gaza war — triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage — has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which Hamas controls and which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan is one of several candidates running to be UN Secretary-General when Antonio Guterres’s term ends on December 31.

She has topped eight of nine straw polls of UN Security Council members, as part of its opaque selection process.

But her elevation is far from assured.