Australia placed counterterrorism financing sanctions on two people Friday, saying they had orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne on behalf of Iran.

Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad used a “complex chain of proxies” to attack a kosher restaurant in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in 2024, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

Tehran has denied the allegations. Reuters could not determine contact details for Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad.

Australian intelligence said in August 2025 that it had gathered enough evidence to conclude that Iran directed at least two antisemitic attacks in the country: the October 2024 firebombing of Lewis’ Continental Kitchen, a kosher deli in Sydney; and the December 2024 arson attack on Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue. Australian officials said Tehran used layers of intermediaries and criminal networks to conceal its role.

The Melbourne synagogue was set ablaze while people were inside. Australian intelligence assessed that Iran was likely behind additional attacks as well.

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The findings triggered a major diplomatic rupture: Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador, withdrew its diplomats from Tehran and moved to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization — the first time Canberra had expelled an ambassador since World War II. Tehran denied involvement.

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Wong said the sanctions would restrict the individuals’ access to funds and disrupt their ability to recruit, plan and conduct attacks.

“These sanctions are an important step in disrupting the IRGC’s ability to conduct attacks against Australians and Australian interests,” Wong said.

In June, Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) Director-General Mike Burgess said an Australian citizen based in Iran had directed the 2024 firebombing of Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in Sydney and was a senior IRGC agent, responsible for running networks around the world.

Burgess said the Melbourne synagogue attack was directed by a former Australian resident living in Iraq who had been recruited through a “complex web of Iraqi-based militia groups.” He said the IRGC valued the man’s criminal connections and supported his continued criminal activity.

Burgess at the time did not identify the men.

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“Knowing full well they were being directed by the Iranian regime, these individuals orchestrated two attacks on buildings associated with Jewish Australians,” Burgess said.

The sanctions come against the backdrop of a sharp rise in antisemitism in Australia since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The trend culminated in the December 2025 Bondi Beach terror attack, when two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, killing 15 people and wounding dozens in what authorities described as an antisemitic attack.

Australia’s Jewish community had already faced a wave of synagogue arsons, vandalism, threats and harassment, with the Executive Council of Australian Jewry recording more than 1,600 antisemitic incidents in the year ending September 2025, after more than 2,000 the previous year.