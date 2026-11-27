Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says US President Donald Trump calling Russia’s Vladimir Putin “my friend” was strange and akin to making the same comment about Adolf Hitler during World War II.
In an interview with the BBC, Zelensky says what Trump said or posted was up to him, but he called it “strange” to call Putin a friend.
“He’s an aggressor… and a killer. He can’t be a friend,” he says, speaking in English.
“It’s the same that somebody say about Hitler during the Second World War that he’s a good friend. No, he’s not a friend.”
Zelensky’s statement comes a week after Trump had embraced Putin as a “friend” at a summit in China. Days later, Trump posted a photo on his Truth Social platform of the pair shaking hands at the summit and titled it “My Friend.”
Trump’s relationship with Zelensky has long been uneasy, most memorably breaking down publicly in February 2025 when the US president rebuked him in the Oval Office.
More recently, the pair have clashed as Trump blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for high energy costs and threatened to cut off intelligence support, while Zelensky has said Trump’s position is encouraging Russia to continue attacks on Ukraine.
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