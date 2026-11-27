Antoine Fuqua, the Hollywood filmmaker behind the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” is facing a lawsuit accusing him of hurling an antisemitic slur at a Los Angeles bar employee, striking him with a handgun and threatening to kill him, US media reported Tuesday.

The 61-year-old director denied the allegations.

William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at the Los Angeles bar Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, filed the civil suit Friday against Fuqua and his son, Brando, over an alleged assault on Valentine’s Day, according to The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

The complaint accuses both men of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The alleged confrontation stemmed from Rosenthal’s refusal to admit Fuqua’s daughter and four other people to the establishment because members of the group appeared excessively drunk. Rosenthal claimed he was subjected to threats and verbal abuse and was spat on during the encounter.

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According to the complaint, Fuqua subsequently confronted Rosenthal, accusing the employee of pepper-spraying his daughter. Rosenthal denied having done so.

“Fuqua pulled out a handgun and struck plaintiff in the face,” the lawsuit states, according to The New York Times. “After striking plaintiff, defendant Antoine Fuqua directed a racial and antisemitic slur at plaintiff and threatened to kill him.”

The complaint further alleges that Brando Fuqua “forcefully swung” the handgun at Rosenthal’s face and that the father and son held him at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

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The reports do not disclose the antisemitic language Fuqua allegedly used.

Rosenthal is seeking more than $50,000 in general damages, in addition to compensation for medical bills and lost income, as well as punitive damages. Among the injuries detailed in the complaint are a broken nose, a head injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Those allegations are not true,” a representative for the director told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

The status of any criminal proceedings remains unclear. Entertainment industry outlet Deadline reported that police investigated the incident at the time of its occurrence but did not pursue further action, though the Los Angeles Times said it was unable to immediately obtain confirmation from police.

Fuqua, whose directing credits also include the acclaimed 2001 Denzel Washington-led crime thriller “Training Day” and the “Equalizer” franchise, also starring Washington, has enjoyed renewed commercial success this year with “Michael,” which took in more than $1 billion at the global box office.