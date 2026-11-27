The Israel Police has been ordered to pay NIS 28,000 to a protester who was verbally abused by an officer during his arrest in July 2024, the Haaretz daily reports.

The protester, Itamar Elroi, was arrested during a demonstration calling for the release of the Gaza hostages. The officer who carried out the arrest was recorded calling him a “son of a whore” and threatening to “beat the hell out of you” and “rape your mother.”

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court noted in its decision that the police officers had “expressed their regret” for the incident during mediation with Elroi’s attorney, “and the parties all share the hope that such things won’t happen again in the future.”

Elroy said following the ruling that he hoped it would “send a message” to police officers in Israel: “Anyone who abuses their power to harm protesters and the public will pay out of pocket.”