Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Trump tells US service members victory over Iran is ‘at hand’
US President Donald Trump claims that a US victory over Iran is “at hand” on a Thanksgiving call with US service members.
“We have victory at hand. It’s going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be,” he says, according to a readout of the call with the US Army.
“We’re going to give them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives,” Trump says of the Iranian leadership, but adds, “I’m not sure they’re going to take advantage of that.”
In a separate call with the US Navy, the president declares the blockade on Iran to be “the most successful blockade in naval history.”
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