US President Donald Trump claims that a US victory over Iran is “at hand” on a Thanksgiving call with US service members.

“We have victory at hand. It’s going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be,” he says, according to a readout of the call with the US Army.

“We’re going to give them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives,” Trump says of the Iranian leadership, but adds, “I’m not sure they’re going to take advantage of that.”

In a separate call with the US Navy, the president declares the blockade on Iran to be “the most successful blockade in naval history.”