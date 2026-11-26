A UEFA Europa League soccer match between Israel’s Hapoel Beersheba and Turkey’s Besiktas was temporarily suspended Thursday after clashes erupted between Turkish soccer fans and Georgian police, reportedly over an attempt to unfurl a Palestinian flag in the stands.

The match was held in Batumi, Georgia, as Turkey has refused to host Israeli teams on its soil.

Referee Morten Krogh halted play in the 26th minute, with the officiating team and Besiktas players leaving the pitch. The match resumed after a 30-minute delay, according to UEFA.

The clashes reportedly broke out after Georgian police officers tried to prevent Besiktas supporters from displaying a Palestinian flag. Officers entered the stands and used pepper spray against the Turkish fans, according to Turkish news outlet NTV.

The outlet reported that fans also chanted “Down with Israel” and that Besiktas players and the club’s director of soccer, Onder Ozen, spoke to supporters in an effort to defuse tensions before play resumed.

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The several hundred Israeli fans in attendance were seated separately from the Turkish supporters under heavy security and were not involved in the disturbances, Hebrew media reported.

Georgian police intervened and took away a Palestinian flag from a fan before the Beşiktaş vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva F.C. match pic.twitter.com/zDeb1Nl47p — Total Football (@TotalFootball) November 26, 2026

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Besiktas went on to defeat Hapoel Beersheba 2-1 once the game resumed.

The Turkish team said they filed a complaint with UEFA over “disproportionate” use of force by Georgian police against the club’s supporters.

“We have launched initiatives with our consulate general in Batumi and UEFA regarding the disproportionate use of force against our supporters by security forces,” the club said, adding that they would closely monitor the situation until all of their fans had returned safely to Turkey.

The incident also drew condemnation from the Turkish Football Federation and prompted a call between the Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers.

“We strongly condemn the unacceptable attitudes, behavior and actions directed at Besiktas supporters inside and outside the stadium before and during the UEFA Europa League match between our representative Besiktas and Hapoel Beersheba in Georgia,” the federation said in a statement.

Gürcü polisi, Beşiktaş taraftarına saldırıyor. pic.twitter.com/Nh1TMgmQFD Advertisement — Efecan Öztaş (@oztasefecan80) November 26, 2026

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had “spoken by phone” with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, following the incident.

“Officials from the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi and the Consulate General in Batumi are at the stadium. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect their rights,” the source added.