The judges in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial dealt a massive blow to the prosecution on Wednesday, telling Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara there was little chance of a bribery conviction in the most serious of the three cases against the premier and indicating there was likely no crime in another one.

Summoning Baharav-Miara to appear at the Jerusalem District Court, a highly unusual step, the judges laid out their substantial concerns regarding allegations that Netanyahu traded regulatory favors in exchange for positive media coverage in Case 4000 and shot down accusations that he had negotiated a quid pro quo with another media baron in Case 2000.

Leaving open the possibility of a conviction in a third case, regarding allegations of accepting illicit gifts, the judges told the attorney general that the “public interest requires a rethink” of how the trial should go forward.

“The chances of conviction are low — to an extent that warrants reconsidering the matter,” Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman told the attorney general about the charge of bribery along with fraud and breach of trust, in Case 4000.

The comments appeared to torpedo the prosecution’s weightiest allegations, marking a huge victory for Netanyahu nearly seven years after he was hauled into court while continuing to serve as premier.

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The stunning development seemingly leaves prosecutors with a realistic chance of conviction only in Case 1000. In it, Netanyahu faces fraud and breach of trust charges over allegations that he received expensive wines, jewelry and other luxury goods worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer and allegedly helped them with their interests while in office.

Judges said that the key evidence has been presented to the court and that the case should be wrapped up quickly, alluding to some form of agreement between the prosecution and Netanyahu’s defense team.

Baharav-Miara told the judges in response that she and the prosecution would consider their recommendations. Netanyahu’s defense attorney Amit Hadad proposed sitting down in the courthouse then and there to hammer out an agreement, an offer the attorney general quickly dismissed.

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Netanyahu was indicted by then-attorney general Avichai Mandelblit in 2020 on three counts of fraud and breach of trust, and one count of bribery.

Netanyahu has always denied the allegations and has accused law enforcement agencies and prosecutors of bringing him in on trumped-up charges as part of a plot to remove him from power.

The indictment did indeed rock Israel’s political landscape, with parties opposed to Netanyahu refusing to sit in a coalition with him. Netanyahu turned to far-right political parties to partner with and refused to resign from office during the trial.

By coincidence, Wednesday’s hearing took place just as the Knesset was advancing a law inspired by Netanyahu’s legal issues that would bar a person under indictment from serving as prime minister.

The most serious charge faced by Netanyahu was widely considered to be Case 4000, which revolved around allegations that the prime minister took a bribe in the form of positive media coverage from the owner of the Walla news website, Shaul Elovitch, in return for making regulatory decisions beneficial to Elovitch relating to his controlling stake in the Bezeq communications giant. Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust in that case along with the bribery charge.

Addressing Baharav-Miara, Friedman-Feldman expressed concerns that “the bribery charge raises significant difficulties.”

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She noted that the case largely rested on problematic testimony from former Communications Ministry director general Shlomo Filber regarding allegations that Netanyahu had ordered him to act on behalf of Elovitch’s interests.

Filber, who was a state witness, twice reversed his testimony in court, and during the trial, it emerged that a meeting where Netanyahu allegedly told Filber to help Elovitch could not have taken place when the prosecution said it did.

Netanyahu’s defense team had pointed to the discrepancy as proof that the meeting and the instructions never actually took place.

“It is difficult to establish factual findings based on [Filber’s] testimony — both in light of the cross-examination and the change in the account provided, and given that objective data do not align with it,” Friedman-Feldman told Baharav-Miara.

The judge also said there was a “serious doubt” regarding whether the allegations that Walla had been “unusually compliant” to requests by Netanyahu, his staff, and his family members for positive coverage had been proved in court.

The indictment had used the phrase “unusually compliant” to describe Walla’s positive coverage as a bribe.

Netanyahu and his defense attorney Amit Hadad had undermined the claim that Walla gave Netanyahu favorable coverage in court, showing the news website to have actually been extremely hostile to the premier in the period in question.

Many of the 315 examples of supposed favorable coverage were shown to be routine requests for corrections or for responses to be included in coverage, the defense said, adding that many of the requests were ignored or only partly accepted.

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Just as problematic for the prosecution was former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit’s recent admission in court that he had not reviewed any of the 315 examples of positive coverage, despite these examples representing the actual bribe Netanyahu was charged with accepting.

״There is serious doubt as to whether the evidentiary basis supports this claim,” Friedman-Feldman told the attorney general in relation to the bribery charge.

“There is also serious doubt as to whether it has been proven that Mr. Netanyahu was aware, in real time, of the existence of any such ‘unusual compliance,’” she added.

Proving the lesser charges of fraud and breach of trust in the case would also be problematic, the judge said, since they too rested on establishing that Netanyahu had given instructions for moves that would favor Elovitch.

Regarding Case 2000, Friedman-Feldman cast doubt on the idea that Netanyahu’s discussions with Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes regarding legislation that would benefit the tabloid by harming its main competitor had been proven to be criminal. Prosecutors had alleged that the discussions were part of an attempt to reach a quid pro quo in exchange for more positive coverage, charging Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust.

The judge said the “claimed crime” alleged in the indictment was based on the fact that Netanyahu held discussions with Mozes over the possibility of passing legislation weakening the Israel Hayom free sheet, held detailed conversations about the components of such a law, and “took actions as part of presenting a real possibility that he would use his governmental power and his high public office to advance legislation that benefits Mr. Mozes.”

However, she and the other judges in the case believe there to be “a real question mark” over the prosecution’s assertion that such actions by a senior government officeholder “deeply and severely harmed the rule of law and ethical conduct” and constituted a crime.

She added that it was not clear that the claim was even borne out by the evidence.

Before directly recommending that the prosecution withdraw the charges in Case 2000, the judge said that the prosecutors should be given a chance to explain the charges properly in court.

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Regarding Case 1000, Friedman-Feldman said that the principal evidence in the case had already been presented to the court.

“It seems to us that it is possible to get to a conclusion. We are open to all possibilities – we need to find the procedural way to get there,” she said, in comments widely interpreted as alluding to a possible plea bargain.