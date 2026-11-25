Naim Abu Nahal, chief of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City yesterday, was part of a “secret circle” in the terror group that held the body of Israeli soldier Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul over the years, the military says.

Shaul, 20 at the time of his death, was killed in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood during the 2014 Gaza War when the armored personnel carrier he was traveling in came under fire from anti-tank missiles launched by Hamas.

His body was recovered by Israel in a clandestine operation in January 2025, just ahead of a ceasefire taking effect.

The IDF says it will “continue to pursue all terrorists involved in holding hostages in the Gaza Strip.”