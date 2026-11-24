The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that more than 31,500 wounded soldiers and security personnel have sought treatment through its Rehabilitation Department since October 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel and triggered war in Gaza and other fronts.

The ministry released the statistics in honor of the national day of appreciation for wounded IDF soldiers and security forces personnel.

Some 62 percent, or 19,600, are receiving care for psychological conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and difficulties surrounding reintegration into civilian life, according to the ministry. They include 10,100 coping with psychological harm alone and 9,400 with both physical injuries and psychological conditions.

The ministry said the total number of wounded from all of Israel’s wars under the department’s care has reached 92,300, with 47% coping with psychological harm.

The rehab department deals with wounded veterans from all of Israel’s security bodies, not just the Israel Defense Forces.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

According to the ministry, of those wounded since the Hamas onslaught, 63 are classified as having a special disability level of over 100% disability — the most severe level of injury; 249 have severe head injuries; 10 are suffering from blindness; and 106 are amputees.

Also, according to the data, 8% of security personnel wounded in the past three years are women, and 58% are reservists.

Among those wounded in previous wars and other circumstances relating to their service, 33,300 are under the age of 40, 932 are over the age of 90, and nine are over the age of 100, according to the ministry.

Advertisement

While the Rehabilitation Department’s budget has nearly doubled, from NIS 5.2 billion ($1.8 billion) before Hamas’s October 7 attack to NIS 10 billion ($3.4 billion) today, the department has struggled to keep pace with the surge in wounded veterans, some of whom are forced to wait for months for medical committee hearings and other services.

Officials at the department have previously complained of excess red tape and a staff shortage, with some 750 patients per rehabilitation worker.

Amid what officials described as the fastest rise in military casualties in Israel’s history, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich last year established a public committee to look into the expansion of services for wounded troops.

The committee, led by Leumit Health Services chairman Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef, submitted its recommendations in June this year.

The recommendations included assigning a personal contact for each patient, expanding access to alternative treatments and establishing wards for psychiatric patients and people who suffered head wounds.

The Mor-Yosef committee also called for slashing bureaucracy and turning the Rehabilitation Department into an independent authority within the Defense Ministry. The ministry last week tapped Brig. Gen. (res.) Shahar Beck to lead the prospective rehabilitation authority.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.