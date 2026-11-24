US President Donald Trump’s unofficial announcement that Washington would cease providing some $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by year’s end has raised worries over the future of American assistance to Egypt and Jordan, and what the loss could mean for regional stability.

For nearly two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to wean Jerusalem off US aid, albeit more gradually, over the next decade, arguing that Israel is strong enough financially to recalibrate the relationship.

While the president’s projected timing appears exaggerated, seemingly designed to appeal to American voters uncomfortable sending tax dollars to a foreign military, his comments nonetheless sparked alarm in Israel and hurried planning for a sooner-than-expected reordering of defense ties.

Alongside Israel, Egypt and Jordan are also major recipients of US aid, a commitment rooted partly in Washington’s decades-long investment in regional peace with the Jewish state. And neither country is necessarily keen to shut off the flow of dollars.

In Cairo, the possibility of a readjustment of Washington’s assistance to Egypt has “been a matter of concern” since Netanyahu first spoke about phasing out the aid in early 2025, an Egyptian official told The Times of Israel this week.

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No major bilateral discussions have been held on the issue, added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In Amman, meanwhile, there are murmurs of recognition that the relationship is shifting, though other strategic factors make it less likely that aid will be pared back.

Nonetheless, growing skepticism regarding foreign assistance among Americans on both sides of the political aisle is raising questions about Washington’s future commitments to its Arab allies — and the potential consequences for Israeli security and regional integration.

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Keeping the peace

While American military assistance to Egypt and Jordan is not contingent on continued support for Israel, their defense ties have historically been linked to maintaining US-mediated peace with Jerusalem and strategic alignment with Washington.

American military and economic assistance to Egypt was a significant factor in the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty, helping draw Cairo away from Soviet influence during the Cold War. While Egypt does not have a multi-year memorandum of understanding on aid like Israel and Jordan, it continues to receive some $1.3 billion annually in what the US terms Foreign Military Financing, supporting purchases and maintenance of American weaponry, including F-16 fighter jets, Abrams tanks and air defense systems.

US assistance to Jordan predates its 1994 peace treaty with Israel. It expanded significantly around the agreement, and has continued to grow for other strategic reasons, including the use of Jordan as a base for US troops. American aid helps finance Jordanian F-16s, aircraft maintenance and border security, while direct budget support helps sustain the financially strained kingdom.

The three assistance programs have helped underpin regional peace with Israel, American influence, and security cooperation between the three neighbors.

Under the current agreement, which expires in 2029, Washington has committed to providing some $1.45 billion annually to Jordan, subject to congressional approval; lawmakers appropriated $2.1 billion in total bilateral assistance for 2026.

Despite their distinct purposes, the three assistance programs have helped underpin regional peace with Israel, American influence, and security cooperation between the three neighbors.

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“Although both countries maintain extensive bilateral ties with Israel in areas such as gas, water, and trade, the American role as a guarantor of peace remains important,” said Ofir Winter, a senior researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies. (Winter has no relation to Ofer Winter, the ex-general who launched a failed Knesset bid this year.)

“The US has helped bring the countries closer together and preserve their peaceful relations during periods of deterioration and crisis,” including those following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, Winter continued.

Israel therefore “has an interest in the continuation of American assistance to its neighbors, which contributes to their stability and strengthens their interest in preserving and expanding the framework of peace,” he said.

For both Israel and its neighbors, the loss of US funding that is largely required to be spent on American-made arms and military equipment would likely mean more purchases of weapons and other defense goods made elsewhere or produced domestically.

The reduced reliance on US systems could in turn complicate interoperability, joint training exercises, and coordination with US forces in the two countries.

More broadly, shrinking US assistance to its allies alongside a reduced military footprint in the Middle East could raise doubts about the reliability of Washington’s support, widening the formation of alternative alliances built without American interests in mind, such as the emerging defense arrangement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.

Any repercussions would likely unfold over a longer period, which is why any significant reduction in US military assistance to Israel or elsewhere not expected to be imminent, according to Yael Lempert, a former US ambassador to Jordan who helped negotiate the current US-Israel aid MOU.

Egypt: Shopping elsewhere

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Of the two peace partners, Cairo may be more vulnerable to reduced American military aid, having already faced years of congressional scrutiny over its human rights record.

Since 2012, Congress has attached human rights conditions to portions of Egypt’s annual package, and the Biden administration and Congress withheld or redirected some $750 million in military financing over various rights issues.

Another $320 million of the 2026 allocation faces similar restrictions, though these can be waived on national security grounds. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exercised that authority in September to release previously restricted funding, citing Egyptian cooperation during the Iran war — underscoring Washington’s competing human rights and strategic concerns.

But American assistance serves purposes beyond monetary value.

US funding “continues to play a useful purpose as an expression of the desire to have a close working relationship with Egypt, and disincentivize the shift toward procuring weapons from both China and Russia,” said David Schenker, a former assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs during Trump’s first term.

Cairo has for decades spent significant national funds on Russian, and to a lesser extent Chinese, equipment, Schenker noted, saying Moscow and Beijing would almost certainly gain a larger share of Egypt’s purchases if American funding declined.

Winter similarly pointed to Egypt’s longstanding policy of diversifying its sources of support, noting it has recently been strengthening economic ties with China, while Russia is building Cairo a nuclear power plant expected to begin operating toward 2030.

Replacing US aid won’t be so straightforward for Egypt, however.

Neither Russia nor China is likely to offer a comparable alternative to Washington’s $1.3 billion in military financing, Lempert observed.

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For Washington, however, loosening military ties with Cairo could come at a strategic cost, given Egypt’s central role in regional diplomacy and security cooperation with Israel, particularly in the Sinai Peninsula.

Jordan: Israel’s ‘strategic depth’

In contrast, Jordan is far more financially dependent on American assistance, but also carries strategic significance that makes that assistance more resilient.

The kingdom’s stability is critical for both Washington and Jerusalem. It has a long frontier with Israel and the West Bank, sits in a strategic location bordering Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, and cooperates militarily with the US and Israel.

“Jordan is Israel’s strategic depth,” said one former senior US official who spoke with The Times of Israel on the subject.

Assistance to Jordan has grown in response to security challenges beyond its peace treaty with Israel, including its role in the anti-ISIS coalition, absorption of Syrian and other refugees, and hosting American troops during the recent war with Iran — all of which provide key incentives for continued assistance.

A significant reduction in US assistance could thus have repercussions beyond Jordan’s finances, potentially weakening military coordination and Washington’s access to Jordanian bases.

Schenker added that, in contrast to Egypt’s more diversified defense ties, Jordan was more “strategically monogamous” and reliably aligned with the West.

The kingdom’s strategic value may therefore help protect it from any significant cuts.

Schenker pointed to “a reservoir of support” for military aid to Jordan in Congress, while Lempert saw “a compelling rationale and national security justification” for maintaining it, even if “some refinements” to the framework are possible.

Yet even as US military cooperation with Jordan remains strong, Amman’s confidence in Washington’s political commitment appears less certain.

“There is a growing feeling in Jordan that Washington, particularly under President Trump, is underestimating Jordan’s regional role and no longer attaches the same political importance to the country, as it did in previous decades,” former Jordanian minister Mohammad Abu-Rumman told the Responsible Statecraft website last month.

The real risk

For Israel, reduced American assistance to Egypt and Jordan would not necessarily unravel their peace treaties, but could gradually weaken the US-led security cooperation underpinning them.

While the loss of American funding would hurt, the greater danger for Israel lies in the deterioration of its relationships with its two oldest Arab peace partners, argued Lempert, who served as US ambassador to Jordan from 2023 to 2025 and is now vice president for outreach at the Middle East Institute.

Ties with both countries have faced profound tensions since October 7, even as Egypt has remained central to negotiations with Hamas and Jordan has continued quiet security cooperation.

Jordan’s King Abdullah warned the UN in September that the Israeli government’s “expansionist appetite is now a regional threat,” while Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has accused Israel of waging a “war of starvation and annihilation” in Gaza. Netanyahu and Sissi have not spoken since before the Gaza war, while Jordan has protested Israel’s refusal to renew an agreement, providing additional water to the kingdom.

“I don’t see a near-term risk to the peace treaties,” Lempert said. “But in terms of corrosion to the partnerships, that’s where the risk is much more significant than the impact of a diminishment in US assistance.”