Several major social media companies should not be held liable over accusations that they helped an avowed white supremacist who in 2022 killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, the state’s highest court rules.

In a 4-3 decision, New York’s Court of Appeals let stand a divided lower court ruling that found Alphabet’s Google and YouTube, Meta Platforms’ Instagram, Reddit, and Snap’s Snapchat were immune under a federal law that protects online platforms from liability over user content.

The court’s majority says victims of Payton Gendron’s attack on May 14, 2022, at Tops Friendly Markets failed to show that the shooter’s actions were a “natural and foreseeable consequence” of the companies’ decisions about how to design and run their platforms.

“The shooter’s actions were so extraordinary as to sever the causal chain as a matter of law,” the majority says in an unsigned opinion.

Gendron was 18 years old at the time of the attack. Many courts have addressed the degree to which Section 230 of the US federal Communications Decency Act should shield social media companies over conduct by young children and teenagers who use their platforms.

Matthew Bergman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in a statement says his clients are evaluating their legal options.

“The families affected by the tragic May 2022 Buffalo grocery store attack deserve accountability when dangerous product design choices contribute to real-world harm,” Bergman says.

Google, Meta, Reddit, and Snap do not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Victims’ relatives, as well as store employees and customers who saw the attack, had contended that the defendants’ platforms were designed to addict and radicalize users like Gendron.