US retail and tech giant Amazon agreed on Monday to acquire Israeli-founded artificial intelligence startup Decart’s technology to optimize and bolster AI computing and chip performance.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Hebrew press reports put the price at about $7.5 billion. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory clearance.

Amazon said that Decart “brings a strong connection between technology and talent” that will help make its custom-designed Trainium AI chips easier and more efficient for developers and businesses to adopt.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Decart was founded in late 2023 by 27-year-old Dean Leitersdorf, his brother Orian Leitersdorf, and Moshe Shalev. Dean, at the age of 23, was the youngest student to complete a PhD at Haifa’s Technion, until his younger brother Orian beat him and got his doctorate when he was 22. The three founders connected during their IDF service in Israel’s military intelligence unit 8200.

As part of the deal, Decart’s co-founders along with the startup’s team of AI researchers and engineers will join Amazon. With R&D operations in Tel Aviv, Decart has a workforce of about 120 people.

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Amazon, which began working with Decart in 2025, said the collaboration quickly showed that the two teams shared an “appetite for solving some of the world’s most challenging science and engineering problems.”

Decart has built a software platform to train massive, real-time generative AI models across Nvidia, Amazon, and Google processors. The platform is designed to optimize the utility of chips needed for training and running AI models. By helping chips run more efficiently, the software aims to cut training costs and to maximize hardware utilization.

Advanced AI systems are trained using huge amounts of data that require both ultra-fast computing performance and massive amounts of memory.

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Amazon aims to use Decart’s technology to help AI workloads run faster and at lower cost on its own hardware.

“Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip,” said Peter DeSantis, a senior vice president at Amazon who oversees foundational AI models, custom silicon, and quantum computing. “More efficient computing means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost.”

“From our earliest work with Decart, we knew they were the kind of technologically fearless team who would help us push it even further,” DeSantis added.

The deal follows reports in August that American AI giant Anthropic was in talks to buy Decart for as much as $6 billion. Earlier this year, Elon Musk dismissed a report by Israeli financial daily Calcalist that SpaceX was in talks to buy Decart. US chip giant Nvidia was also reported to have been vying to acquire the startup.

In May, Decart raised $300 million at a valuation of about $4 billion in a funding round led by Radical Ventures. Nvidia and other investors, including Atreides Management, Valor Equity, Adobe Ventures, Toyota Ventures, and eBay Ventures, also participated alongside existing backers Sequoia Capital, Benchmark, and Zeev Ventures.

The startup’s individual investors include OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, the Nintendo company, and gaming investor Moritz Baier-Lentz. To date, Decart has raised more than $450 million.